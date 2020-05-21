‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Apologize For Saying N-Word While Spitting DaBaby’s Bars

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown says sorry for using the N-word while spitting DaBaby’s “Rockstar” bars.

A star from “The Bachelorette” has had to make a major apology, and it doesn’t seem as though roses will suffice. Like many others, Hannah Brown has been enveloped in the TikTok craze. During quarantine, people have been working even harder on their dance skills to escape the boredom that has set in, and it seems Hannah is no different. The 25-year-old tried to remember the moves to DaBaby’s hit, “Rockstar,” while on Instagram Live — and, in the process, sang along to the lyrics. The chorus to the track includes the lyrics, “Have you ever met a real n**** rockstar?”

While DaBaby sings the N-word, Hannah doing the same was completely inappropriate. IG users called her out on her actions during the Live, and she at first denied uttering the racially-heated word. “I’ve never called anybody that,” the reality star told her friend beside her with whom she checked whether she had actually said the word.

A more legit apology was offered later on her Instagram Story, in which Hannah acknowledged that her behavior was unacceptable. “I owe you all a major apology,” she wrote. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

A contestant from Hannah’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Mike Johnson, agreed that her behavior was unacceptable, but said it highlighted issues of racism in pop culture, and should be used as an opportunity to start a conversation to educate people about why this is unacceptable.

DaBaby’s single “Rockstar” appeared on his album Blame It On Baby. The single became a number one hit in April of this year when it debuts at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Clearly, a lot of folks know the lyrics to the single, so clearly Hannah should’ve know not the say that part of the lyrics.

Would you accept Hannah’s apology?