Boosie Badazz Names Baddest Female Rappers, His Top Pick Is EVE

Listen up, EVE, Boosie Badazz is quite the fan.

Boosie Badazz names his top pick for the baddest females in hip hop and most of us would agree with him. Her musical prowess may dwindle over the last few years, but EVE Cooper is still smoking hot. Jumping on to the scene with “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” in 2001, EVE became synonymous with badassery and the paw print tattoo on her chest. In later years, the 41-year-old has calmed down, gotten married, became a stepmom, starred in a few movies, and is now known as a co-host on the daytime talk show, “The Talk”. Despite her career splintering into different veins, Eve will first and foremost be recognized as a rapper.

And that is why, perhaps, Lil Boosie shouted out her name when asked who he thought was the sexiest female in the hip hop game. “Eve! Eve. I’ve been in love with Eve forever,” he told DJ VLAD. While Eve took the crown, second, third, and fourth princess were awarded to Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Trina, respectively. Before listing the most beautiful female rapper, Boosie gave his list as to who he felt was most skilled. “Lil Kim, originator. Number one through the nineties,” he said. “It’s Lil Kim, Trina, Cardi B, Nicki.” These days there can’t be a list without Cardi B and Nicki Minaj although they’re fierce rivals.

The ladies named by the “Nasty Nasty” rapper could certainly be flattered, but recent remarks made by Boosie regarding women just may put them in a different light. The 37-year-old revealed on his Instagram Live last week that he had paid an adult woman to perform oral sex with his 16-year-old son — who was far younger than his — and his equally underage nephews.

“I’m training these boys right, I’m training these boys right,” he proudly said. “Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them… ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head.”

Time will tell whether Boosie Badazz’s latest remarks about rating rappers on their sexiness will launch yet another debate.