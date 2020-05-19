Did 50 Cent Get Street Artist Lushsux Beaten Over Viral Murals ?

Australian street artist Lushsux claims he was beaten and hospitalized over his viral murals.

Though infamous for a little Instagram trolling of his own, 50 Cent can’t handle being trolled himself, not when it involves large murals on walls overseas. An incredibly talented Australian street artist who goes by the moniker Lushsux has been painting murals of 50 Cent for a while now but with a twist. Each mural is a mash-up of Fifty with another celebrity.

Over the course of Lushux’s Fifty-trolling career, he has used his paint to morph the rapper’s likeness into a blend of him and Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Tekashi 6ix9ine and others. Though the TV producer has posted about Lushux’s work before, admitting that he’s insanely talented, it looks like he just won’t take a bite out of the artist’s last piece. Lushux unveiled his latest mural – a half 50 Cent and half Mike Tyson character, and the G-Unit founder was not pleased.

“This guy need a ass whoopin bad, he still doing this sh*t,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram alongside his Tyson mashup mural. “50 Thent” was also inscribed in paint for some good old Australian humor. Fifty has been playing nice for weeks even though he once threatened to “find his[the street artist] ass in Australia” and “have a knot put right on his fu***ing head,” but now it sounds like he’s completely had it.

Some fans are hoping Lushux won’t stop trolling the TV mogul amidst his most recent threat. He seems like a true artist who will commit to the art regardless of ass whoopin threats from rappers who have been shot multiple times and show off guns LIVE on the internet. Then again, maybe this muralist has nothing to worry about.

Lushsux now claims that half a dozen men put hands on him and sent him to the hospital. “Verified

50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this sh*t,” he wrote. “I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance.”

Perhaps someone took 50 Cent’s threats a bit too serious and carried out the act on his behalf. It could also be that some fans don’t take too kindly to him trolling the G-Unit chief.

Do you think 50 Cent is just showing his appreciation for the work without saying it?