Chronic Law Drops New Jahmiel Diss Song “Heart Pon Happy Ice” – Listen It

Chronic Law drops a new war song aimed at Jahmiel, “Heart Pon Happy Ice.”

Chronixx Law is letting the makers of Happy Ice know that he is one of their biggest supporters. However, we are not sure if they would approve of how he is using their chilly product. The St. Thomas based deejay has revealed all the gory details of how he uses the frozen party ice in his new song titled, “Heart Pon Happy Ice.”

The title in itself is a complete oxymoron since there is no way a heart being put on ice would be a happy venture. The Law Boss explains that he stores his heart on the solid compound when it’s time to pay his enemies a heartless visit. This is nothing new for the deejay/self-proclaimed soul reaper, who finds very creative ways to let fans know that he has been doing this from his young days.

The lyricist gives a few shootouts throughout the track, such as a big up for Siva and another for the 6IXX leader Squash. However, those were not the only persons he showed love to. The deejay also namedropped his squadron of goons who are based in Siberia, ready to shoot on command. Siberia is home to the coldest town in the world, which makes it perfect for Chronic Law and his troops. There are many other references to “ice,” “cold,” and “deadly” throughout the rest of the song.

“Heart Pon Happy Ice” lands on another Kwashawna Records produced beat. The decision to namedrop Siva becomes clearer now that we know who handled production. Shawn Storm was the first artiste to land a release on the Crusader Riddim.

“Love the way he give shawnstorm a strength always. Real youth 3siva,” wrote one fan in the comments area below the Youtube upload on Chronic Law’s official Vevo page. Other commenters decided to express their favorite line deejay by the Law Boss over the 2 minutes 40 seconds track.

“Heart Pon Happy Ice” can be streamed below so that you too can list your favorite bar.