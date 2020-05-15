Foota Hype Says Instagram Blocked Him From Going Live

Foota Hype won’t be going Live anytime soon.

Popular dancehall selector and social media personality Foota Hype is reporting that his Instagram account was blocked after he shared posts aimed at empowering the black race. While Foota has not been completely banned from using the social media platform, he has been blocked from initiating any LIVE sessions on the platform for his main account.

However, the veteran selector is not bothered by the whole fiasco surrounding the ban on his main account, which can be found at @footahypemusic. Foota has since instructed his over 163,000 followers to follow his new page @GallisWednesdayz to stay up to date on his live streams until the ban is lifted.

“Hear mi nuh people, right now, mi block from guh live pon mi regular page suh oonu haffi meet mi ova Gallis Wednesdayz … Because mi post one black power empowerment suppm an dem block mi. Suh, until dem free mi up, wi haffi work wid da page deh,” Foota mentioned in a video.

He reiterated a similar message in a few followup posts shared on his original account.

Foota, whose real name is Oneil Thomas, was released from Krome Detention Center in Florida on April 14, 2020, after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The deejay is much revered for his controversial takes on popular topics affecting society. As mentioned by Foota in his explanation video, his unpopular ideology has been the basis for the ban he is currently experiencing. The two controversial posts in question took aim at Christianity and its initial integration into black culture.

Mr. Vegas, who many would consider another controversial dancehall figure offered his support to Foota Hype by commenting, “Told them earth is a prison!!! Next time post something against HITLER.”

“Any Black person with knowledge and people listen they will shut you down. But the KKK organization have been up and running for decades even tho their platform is hate. We follow you knowledge is power,” commented another disgruntled fan. This is not the first time that Foota’s account has been blocked from engaging in a live stream. Another incident took place in 2017 when he allegedly made insulting comments against a dancehall music executive.

Foota Hype is one of dancehall’s most resilient figures and should bounce back from this roadblock stronger than before. Moreover, the fans who have not yet followed the new page will surely miss their source of information, guidance, and entertainment.