Vybz Kartel Drops Fire Verse On Wasp Tribute Single, Listen It

Vybz Kartel delivered a fire verse on Wasp’s impressive tribute single.

Dancehall artiste Wasp has been enjoying an amazing run in dancehall of late. His newfound rise in popularity is all because of one man, Vybz Kartel. Wasp’s tribute track, aptly titled, “Vybz Kartel” was met with a rousing response upon its release a few months ago. He dropped off the official music for the release last month, and we are now being treated to a remix with the man of the hour, Vybz Kartel. The official audio which can be found on Wasp official Youtube channel is trending sweetly with almost 10,000 views at the time this article was written.

Wasp retrofitted the infectious beat produced by Crank Lucas for Detroit rapper Joyner Lucas’ tribute to actor/rapper/comedian Will Smith. With Vybz Kartel adding his alien-like lyrical abilities to the track, the song is shaping up to be one of the hottest releases in dancehall for 2020.

Earlier this week, Vybz Kartel nudged Eminem for a battle. “The Monster” rapper, who is also a product of the city of Detroit, is considered one of the greatest MCs ever to touch a microphone. Sadly for Addi, Eminem did not respond to either of his two informal requests for battle. However, his delivery over this hip hop beat may be the evidence Eminem’s camp is looking for to consider him a worthy opponent.

After talking through the first 32 bars of track, Vybz Kartel opens up the lyrical floodgates and goes apeshit. Worl’boss opens up about several topics, including his reign as the King of Dancehall, as well as his capabilities as a real gangster.

Wasp anchors the track with the killer verses he delivered on the original release. Wasp is no stranger to the business, having secured a breakout hit in the form of “Unfair Officer” back in 2009. Sadly, apart from a few freestyles and remixes, the hits have not trended the right way for Wasp.

Vybz Kartel is once again igniting a flame in another of dancehall’s hidden stars for this we say salute.