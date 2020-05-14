Future Flames Tekashi 6ix9ine Baby Mama For Disrespected Lori Harvey

Did 6ix9ine’s baby mama Sara take a swipe at Future’s girlfriend, Lori Harvey?

There’s a showdown going on between Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend/baby mama and Future, and now Lori Harvey and Ciara have both gotten caught in the crossfire. You would’ve known that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mama Sara Molina and rapper Future have been going at it if you have been on social media over the past two days. A lot of Sara’s vocalizations regarding her ex involve him being a bad father to their 4-year-old daughter, but she never hesitates to take a shot at her baby daddy. In her latest attempt, the 24-year-old is set to make an appearance in a music video by Rich The Kid — someone whom Tekashi has been feuding with.

When the “Plug Walk” rapper posted the cameo on social media, it caught the attention of Future, who had some less than flattering comments about Miss Molina.

Sara Molina did not take kindly to Future’s idea of she belong to the streets and clapped back with what she thought of him. Drawing on the “Life Is Good” rapper’s own baby mama drama, Sara said on her IG Story, “With 9 baby mommas, Sir you’re more for the streets than me.” Boom! Future has been embroiled in an intense legal battle with two women who allege that he fathered their respective children.

She also said that Lori Harvey is for the streets. “Worry about your b*tch she been for the streets, and Diddy and his sons,” Sara wrote.

The rainbow-haired rapper met Sara Molina in high school, and their challenging relationship gave way to a daughter, Saraiyah Hernandez when the pair was 18-years-old. According to Sara, the relationship with 6ix9ine involved him both beating and cheating on her, with one incident including the Brooklyn artist allegedly punching her and causing a hairline fracture.