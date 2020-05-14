Bow Wow Blames Angela Simmons Booty For Tripping His House Alarm

Bow Wow says Angela Simmons has a “powerful” booty.

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons have been setting off dating rumors a lot these days. With the famous exes both starring in reality TV show Growing Up Hip Hop, they end up spending a generous amount of time together in production. Though the two have been denying even the slightest insinuation that they are anything more than friends, they continue to puzzle fans with what seems like incessant flirting between them – but maybe that could just be old friend banter.

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to share a snippet of what’s to come on an upcoming episode of her reality show, and it’s got fans talking. In the teaser, the entrepreneur visits Bow Wow at home, where she didn’t even make it halfway through the door before her rapper ex started talking about her backside.

The rapper’s house alarm went off while his former girlfriend was at the door, and Angela being the concerned friend that she is, questioned the reason. This gave Bow Wow and opening that she did not think would have led to the touchdown he went for. “Hey! Stop knocking like you’re the damn feds,” the rapper yelled in the clip as he walked over to his front door. “You know why that’s going off? That ass.”

During the interviews for the show, Angela gave off a blushing smile and seemed slightly embarrassed as she laughed off and denied Bow Wow’s claims. “That ass set that sh*t off. That’s how powerful your ass is,” he said. Angela tried to maintain a straight face when she replied, “That is not true,” much to Bow Wow’s amusement.

The two have been friends for years and dated for six years, starting when they were teenagers. Though the entrepreneur and reality TV star has said the rapper broke her teenage heart, they have managed a healthy friendship over the years, and fans are still pining for their reunion. Will you be tuning in to see the former lovebirds have a little fun together?