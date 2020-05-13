Tekashi 6ix9ine Issue Savage Clap Back At Tom Hanks Son Chet

It seems everyone has it out for Tekashi 6ix9ine, but the rainbow-haired rapper is rising above their level.

Ever since Daniel Hernandez, Tekashi 6ix9ine government name, chose to make a deal with the prosecutors in his racketeering case and testify against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang memebrs of which he used to be a part, the rapper has been regarded as a snitch and even labeled as a rat. Since being transferred to home confinement at the beginning of April, 6ix9ine has been laying low— until this past Friday. After brandishing a teaser across Times Square that “The King Is Back”, Tekashi dropped his latest single, “GOOBA“, in which he owned his new rodent title.

While releasing the new track, 6ix9ine explained why he decided to snitch, asking his followers on IG Live, “If they kidnapped you, stole from you, slept with your baby moms, threatened your mom, stole millions from you, caught on the phone trying to kill you. Would you snitch or do jail time?” Some may have seen Tekashi’s side, but Tom Hanks’ son ain’t buying it.

“Don’t be fooled by social media. That dude is SCARED S***LESS but has no choice but to laugh and make light of it cuz he knows he’s a marked man for the rest of his life either way,” wrote Chet Hanks, who is the son of the Oscar winner and his wife Rita Wilson.

“He literally told you on the stand that ‘the gangster image was just a persona to boost my career’ only to get out talking about upping 100 shots at the chicken spot? And y’all still going for it,” Hanks questioned. “People see a bunch of jewelry and diamond teeth and numbers on Instagram and actually believe dude is really happy as f*** living the life… All I see is FEAR.”

In response to Chet’s rant, which was reported by DJ Akademiks, 6ix9ine took the high road. “Wishing his dad a speedy recovery,” the “GOOBA” rapper wrote in reference to Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus diagnosis.

Maybe 6ix9ine really is happy as f***?