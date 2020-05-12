Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg Previews Another Collab, Sounds Fire

It looks like Nicki Minaj and A$AP Ferg was holding out on us all this time as a preview of their old unreleased track makes its debut on Instagram.

Today marks an important day in music history because the updated Billboard Hot 100 chart will reveal that four black women have the top spots on the ranking – a first in the chart’s history. After a long week of neck-and-neck competition between Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, Billboard reported that Doja and Nicki had earned their first career No. 1 on the coveted tally.

With Nicki Minaj high off the success of this moment and fans buzzing about the monumental occasion, it now appears there are more surprises ahead. It was revealed that the Young Money Barbie was a part of another fire collaboration that never came out for reasons unknown.

During an Instagram Live music session, DJ Clue previewed the unreleased track, which featured the Billboard chart-topper and A$AP Mob rapper, A$AP Ferg. The two had collaborated before in 2017 on the latter’s “Plain Jane” remix, but somehow this collab didn’t make it to the stores.

Fans were ecstatic though it was only a snippet of the never-before-heard banger. So much so that the exciting moment and just the chance to hear it made them forget to question why it was never released. They flooded the comments with fire and Statue of Liberty emojis for both New York rappers. The song was done sometime after their “Plain Jane” remix, perhaps in 2018 based on Nicki’s verse where she raps, “Already bodied ‘Plain Jane’ and we mobbin’ now.”

While the record might still not ever see the light of day, fans are now begging for the full track. It was never confirmed as to why they decided to scrap it in the first place, but it is no doubt a certified banger. Check out the preview of the A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj collaboration.