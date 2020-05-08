Nicki Minaj In Early Stage Of Her Pregnancy, Promises Big Reveal

Is Nicki Minaj already carrying her and husband Kenneth Petty’s first child?

The Barbz rapper is dropping major hints online that she might already be pregnant. During a Q&A session with her fans on Twitter, Nicki talked a bit about some symptoms she’s experiencing that are closely related to pregnancy and even said that the world wasn’t ready for her baby bump. From what she told fans, Nicki Minaj is currently in the early stages of her pregnancy and plans to make a big reveal when her baby bump gets bigger.

Both Nicki’s new remix for Doja Cat’s smash hit “Say So,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé are about to emerge in the top spots on Billboard next week, so the women have a lot to celebrate. Nicki Minaj was asked how she felt about it, and she said that she was glad she’s lucky enough to be a part of something this historic. “I love all the girls involved. It just feels like an epic moment to witness & be a part of @ the same damn time,” the rapper wrote.

Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet ???? https://t.co/E5bf12pAek — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo https://t.co/NLxdgw01fD — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

However, the conversation became a guessing game when fans started asking questions like, “Are you also throwing up in the morning?” or “Can you post a baby bump pic? Basically, what you’ll be guessing is if you’re crazy seeing that the Queen Radio star responds to the questions as if she has already made it public that she has a bun in the oven. “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo” Nicki wrote.

While some fans think she’s just messing with them and playing around with the pregnancy rumors, others are confident that their Barbz leader though facetious is being very honest. Nicki also added that she would reveal her baby bump soon. “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet,” she said.

This is the most straight forward we’ve seen her about this subject. Nicki has been talking about starting her family for a very long time now. Last October, Nicki Minaj married her now husband, Kenneth Petty, a month after she announced that she’s going to “retire.” Though she later clarified that she wants her some babies, but she could never really hang the mic up right now. Thank God she didn’t because come next week when the Billboard charts are updated, what a time it will be to be alive.

It looks like Nicki Minaj is really trying to pull a Kylie Jenner on us. Any bets on how far along she will be when it’s finally confirmed to the world? Do you think she will make it all the way?