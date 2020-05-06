Vybz Kartel Drops Soulful Tribute To His Baby Mama “Life Giver”

Vybz Kartel’s new single “Life Giver” is a tribute to his baby mama Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson.

Sunday, May 10, is quickly approaching. For most persons, that means embracing motherly love, whether it comes from their biological mom, a sister, an aunt, a friend acting in the capacity of a mom, a stepmom, or any figure playing the crucial role. Mother’s Day is usually a time for celebrating said love. Sadly, inmates are not usually afforded the same luxury of physically celebrating with one of the main women in their lives. Vybz Kartel knows about this all too well, and in a touching new track titled, “Life Giver,” the incarcerated deejay uses his smooth baritone voice to sing praises to his “baby mother/s”.

Adidja Palmer, better known as Vybz Kartel, Teacha, or the Worl’Boss, expresses that no matter what happens, there will always be some sort of union with the women who bring forth his children. “Baby, Nothing can change now that we have created a life together / So no matter what happens to us we are always gonna be tied together,” confesses the father of seven(7) throughout the song’s intro.

Palmer takes fans on an emotional trip, as he describes in detail the strong but beautiful emotions and actions brought about with the announcement of a new pregnancy. In fact, we are now getting used to this more emotional side of the Teacha, a man who wears his heart on his sleeve. There is a common denominator in all his emotionally charged songs, and that is the love of his life, Tanesha Johnson, also known as “Shorty.”

Vybz Kartel penned an entire album surrounding his sometimes confusing feelings towards his baby mama and companion of many years. However, Palmer makes no mistakes with his emotions on “Life Giver,” confessing that he truly loves the mother of his kids. He continues by giving us the rundown of what happened on the way to the hospital as well as openly admitting to crying tears of joy for his bountiful baby girl or boy.

Hats off to Vybz Kartel for providing such as a wonderful song that should find its way among playlists of other beautifully crafted mother tributes from other Jamaican artistes.