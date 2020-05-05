French Montana Reveals Kodak Black Growled At Him On “Lockjaw” Set

French Montana says he and Kodak Black never spoke while they worked together for their hit song “Lockjaw.”

Lately, French Montana has been in the news a lot for some questionable remarks here and there. He recently said he has more hits than the prolific Kendrick Lamar, which didn’t sit well with Young Thug. After the YSL rapper addressed the comment which he found absurd, he and French ended up in a fleeting squabble. Later, French said his most successful song, “Unforgettable,” was something he “had to sit there like a scientist and put it together,” which Swae Lee called cap on.

Today a video interview premiered with French and Big Boy, and the rapper was asked who was the most difficult to work with, out of everyone he has collaborated with. Though it took him a while and a little clarification of what the question actually meant, he eventually ascertained that the answer was Kodak Black. French said that during the making of the visuals for “Lockjaw,” they never spoke a word to each other and that Kodak just growled at him.

“Miami boys bout that life,” French said, referring to Kodak Black. “Me and him didn’t have one conversation when we shot the video. I just looked at him and he growled at me. I’m like yo that’s my dawg,” French said cracking up. The rapper admitted that they were both getting lit on set so they knew what it was. He also advocated for the ‘#FreeKodak’ movement and shout out the incarcerated rapper. “Shout out to my dawg,” French continued. “We was both geeked. He was living that rockstar life. Free Kodak.”

French Montana is on a press run promoting his new music. He dropped a solo track called “That’s A Fact” on April 17 and “Cold” featuring Tory Lanez on Thursday (April 30). The latter has already accumulated over half a million views on YouTube. These are the days when you can earn a double-platinum selling hit on a collaborative record without actually conversing with the other artist. Do you think French and Tory spoke during the making of their new single?