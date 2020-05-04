Future’s Smoking Hot Girlfriend Lori Harvey Shares Jaw Dropping Bikini Video

Future’s smoking hot girlfriend Lori Harvey managed to keep a toned body while quarantined.

The weather is improving as spring lifts its head, and even though people are still confined to their quarantines, it doesn’t mean they can’t pretend they’re at the beach while doing so. Future’s girlfriend had enough of her pajamas and swapped them out for a banging bikini as she danced to “Break from Toronto” by PARTYNEXTDOOR. Lori Harvey recorded the party for one on her Insta Story, showing off her curves that were covered in oil, and her wet curly hair.

A few weeks ago, fans got up in virtual arms as they suspected that the 23-year-old had broken quarantine and was heading out. Lori has shared a clip of her outfit of the day — a black and white zebra-striped dress, complete with a matching clutch purse and a pair of killer black heels —leading to several comments telling her to sit her ass back down and isolate.

In response, Lori Harvey told them, “I’m on the couch watching tv before y’all start.” Lori has been shacked up with Future in their Beverley Hills mansion throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and some even thought that they were joined by a third, as rumors of Lori Harvey being pregnant started making the rounds. Fans spotted a sonogram on the model’s IG Live last month, but it turns out that the bun in the over belongs to her sister, who is expecting. If there was still any doubt, one look at Lori’s flat stomach in her bikini should confirm that there are no babies on the way, as yet.

The only thing that Lori has to worry about at present is a food baby caused by her love for chili roasted pistachios, which she ventured out to get.