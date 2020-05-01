Drake Raps About 2009 Robbery On New Album ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’

Drake’s new mixtape is out, and he raps about him getting robbed back in 2009.

While we wait for Drake to put out his highly anticipated sixth studio album, he just released his new compilation called “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” which features several other rappers like Future, Playboy Carti, and more. The 14-track mixtape is already the talk of the town, especially after hearing what Drake goes off about on the song called “From Florida With Love.”

More than ten years ago, Drake was the victim of a robbery that took place outside a restaurant in Toronto. The incident that happened on May 31, 2009, was never brought to light until the following year when Drake opened up about it in an interview. The Toronto rapper was robbed of his jewelry, which included a diamond chain that Lil Wayne gifted him, about $2000 in US currency, as well as an Audemars Piguet watch, worth tens of thousands.

Drake said at the time that he believed it was a set up because it happened right after a dinner date with a woman who sat pretty and unharassed next to him in his vehicle while he was held at gunpoint. “I knew it was a set up because I had on a sweater and a jacket… but when they banged on the car window with a gun and opened the door, the first thing he said was, ‘Yo, run that chain,'” Drake explained in a 2010 interview. “They didn’t rob her, and her purse was sitting right there. So I was like, ‘OK, yup — you set the whole thing up.'”

It’s safe to say the rapper had trust issues after that. Drizzy talks about the incident in his new song “From Florida With Love,” and he says that it was a pivotal moment in his career and a huge eye-opener for him. In the song, he also mentions a time he was on Lil Wayne’s tour bus with the legendary Kobe Bryant, may he rest in peace. “Weezy played that sh*t for me and Kobe on the bus,” Drake raps. “Went and got a chain for me, I had to give it up.”

As for how it changed Drake’s outlook and the way he operated forever, let’s just say you won’t catch the Toronto rapper slipping again. “N***s had they pistols loaded pointed at my truck, ayy / And you know that lesson stuck (Right) / From that day I never touched the road without a (Plug) / Ayy, from that day I never saw the point in talkin’ tough (Nah) / Hasn’t happened since I guess you n**as know what’s up (Yup),” he raps.

Fans are buzzing about Drake admitting to always being strapped because who would have thought right? Strangely enough, they also feel like they understand him better now knowing that. It wasn’t long after that horrifying incident that the rapper blew up and started his journey towards becoming one of the greatest of all time, so I guess he also thought life has a way of teaching you the right lessons at the right time.

Drake went from that life-changing incident of being dangerously vulnerable to spilling his thoughts on the track “Sicko Mode,” which in some perspectives might make a whole lot more sense now. The rapper said he still had scores to settle, so he cracked down the block, made a right, cut the lights, and someone paid the price. Though he did not specifically reference the incident from over a decade ago, one could speculate that rap is always just another chapter in the artist’s story. Back in 2009, one of the robbers involved allegedly got away, and maybe Drake has still been circling “blocks till he’s dizzy, like where is he?” ever since. Perhaps though “no one seen him,” Drizzy is still “tryna clean ’em.”

Either way, Drake has been moving way different since then. Lesson learned. His “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” is worth the listen. Check out what else the 6 God had to say on the new project. The mixtape is available on all platforms now.