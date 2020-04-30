Quavo Gets Saweetie’s Help Promoting “Taco Tuesday” Single With This Couples Goals Video

We definitely know where we want to be on Taco Tuesday — around Quavo and Saweetie’s crib!

Tuesday nights being set aside for tacos has become an institution and considering everyone is in quarantine at the moment, they might as well be quarantacos. Quavo tried his hand at constructing the Mexican delicacy all the while jamming the lyrics to Migos’ upcoming single, “Taco Tuesday.” The Atlanta native solicited the help of his girlfriend, Bay-area rapper Saweetie, to tease the single while the two prepped some fire looking tacos.

“Taco Tuesday, I got the cheese, she tastin’ the Kool-Aid / Migo the plug,?Guadalupe?/ She gon’ do?what the group say, comprende ,” the song says. “Caliente, she get the bag but she gotta spend it?ten?ways?/ Okay, now ándele,?ándele / What the?money make? / Make it elevate,” Quavo raps in the Triller video while Saweetie dives in to dinner. According to her facial expression, Quavo did a good job.

It won’t be long before we get to hear the fun track in full, as you can play it on repeat while digging in to your own taco this coming Tuesday which also happens to coincide with the Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo (did someone say tequila?!) “Next Tuesday We Going Up Cinco De Mayo!!! #TacoTuesday,” Huncho teased in the video’s caption. We’re hoping that it will signal the quarantine mixtape that we have been promised from the “Bad & Bougee” trio.

As for Quavo, he’s using the lockdown as an opportunity to do good. While celebrating his birthday a few weeks ago, he launched a fundraising campaign to aid COVID-19 relief efforts. “For my birthday, The Quavo Cares Foundation will be donating and raising funds for frontline healthcare workers in area Los Angeles and Atlanta hospitals,” he said in a statement. “I am partnering with @ohana_one_inc and @emoryhealthcare to provide needed masks, isolation gowns, and face shields to ensure health care professionals are safe during this pandemic. I am asking all of my friends and fans to join me and donate.”

Put that in your taco!