Rich The Kid Got Arrested For Unknown Reasons: Reports

Rich The Kid has landed in hot water once again after getting arrested over the weekend.

On Sunday (April 26), video footage of the “Plug Walk” rapper surfaced online, showing him being put in handcuffs and taken in a police car on Saturday night. Details surrounding the arrest have not emerged, but that hasn’t stopped fans from forming their own theories. As a matter of fact, some think it’s actually a hoax. Some fans and social media users were quick to speculate that the video was not genuine and was just arranged for a music video shooting.

Only days before the recording of Rich The Kid being placed in cuffs went viral on the web, his fiancee and mother of his child Tori Brixx was arrested on following an altercation with a middle-aged lady at Target in Los Angeles. She allegedly hit the lady in the face, leaving her with a wrecked nose and a blue eye.

The fight reportedly originated from Tori, attempting to cut the line at a clerk and requesting checkout. She and the middle-aged lady apparently had an argument that turned physical. The alleged victim of the assault reportedly called the Target manager, who reached the police. Tori was later taken into police custody and charged for physical assault.

No further details were provided for the arrest of Rich The Kid at the time of this report. It seems all these young rappers nowadays, even during these turbulent times, cannot stay out of trouble. Perhaps a bit of social distancing from breaking the law would help.