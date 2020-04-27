Diddy Says He’s Very Interested In Battling Dr. Dre On Instagram Live

Having Diddy go up against Dr. Dre? We’re here for it!

We’ve seen some amazing music battles go down since quarantine became the regular way of life for many. Swizz Beatz realized that self-isolation needn’t be a lonely experience as we live in an age where our phones are practically attached to the end of our arms and social media is more relevant than ever. And so, he set up VERZUZ battles where major artists go up against each other by letting their biggest hits represent them. So far, we’ve seen Swizz himself take on Timbaland, French Montana up against Tory Lanez, T-Pain and Lil Jon, Teddy Riley and Babyface, Ne-Yo and Johntá Austin, and Boi-1da vs. Hit-Boy.

Seeing as though Babyface and Teddy Riley’s mash-up scored an unbelievable 4 million views, Swizz and Timbaland on the hunt to outdo themselves and Diddy vs. Dre seem to be a perfect entrée to that appetizer.

“We need [Dr.] Dre to show up for the culture, we need Puff to show up for the culture. Those are two mastermind generals and they need s*** right. I say we go pay-per-view.” Swizz suggested. If viewers do end up forking out cash to see the two legends up against one another, the money is set to be donated to charity.

Dr. Dre seemed less keen on the idea of competing as he told Teddy during his Babyface battle, “I don’t know if I’m interested in doing that but we’ll see what it is. I was going back and forth with Puff earlier today.” Diddy confirmed the news during his chat with Fat Joe in which he said, “We’re definitely talking about it,” Diddy revealed. “You heard it here. You heard it here on the show.”

We’re keeping our fingers crossed!