Boosie Badazz Says YNW Melly Will Not Be Released From Prison Even With COVID-19

YNW Melly has requested to be released from prison and the Coronavirus crisis, but Boosie Badazz doesn’t think he’ll be so lucky.

YNW Melly, whose birth name is Jamell Demons, is one of the 886,000 Americans who are infected with COVID-19. However, the “Murder on my Mind” rapper is one of the several thousand inmates battling the disease in jail. He is currently awaiting trial for a double homicide after allegedly orchestrating the murders of his fellow rappers and associates, Anthony YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher YNW Juvy Thomas Jr., in a drive-by shooting in 2018.

According to reports, Melly is experiencing labored breathing, body aches, headaches, high temperature, and chills, but is only being given Tylenol and Gatorade to treat the symptoms. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, filed an appeal for his client’s restricted release — a motion which was opposed by the families of both Williams and Thomas. The judge in the matter ultimately denied the request, ordering Melly to remain behind bars at Broward County Jail in Florida.

Boosie Badazz did no out find it all that surprising that the request was not granted as he elaborated on in his interview with VladTV. “When you silent, if you not working for them, if you silent, they will deteriorate your health. They will do anything,” said the “Mop Wit It” rapper who alleged that inmates who don’t cooperate with the authorities have it worse off. “They gon’ have it hard in there bro.”

The comment was undoubtedly a reference to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was released from prison on house arrest due to his asthma and history of respiratory infections. During his trial, 6ix9ine agreed to turn state witness against his former Nine Trey Gangster Blood members.