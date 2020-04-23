Tekashi 6ix9ine Begs Judge For Permission To Shoot Music Video In Backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine might have some new music on the way.

The controversial rapper, who was recently released from prison, has filed documents asking a judge to grant him permission to film a music video in his backyard. The fact that he wants to shoot a music video means that he has already recorded new music or is prepping to release some previously recorded songs. TMZ uncovered legal docs showing Tekashi 6ix9ine asking presiding Judge Engelmayer for 2 hours outside his him where he will shoot a video in his backyard.

6ix9ine will likely be on house arrest until sometime over the summer when his 2-year sentence is scheduled to end. This also means that 69 is not allowed outside of his house and may not be permitted to shoot music videos. He is currently staying at a secret location in New York and for good reasons, given the number of targets on his back.

Tekashi 6ix9ine also told the judge that his probation officer is in the loop about his plans to shoot the video and is okay with it. All he needs now is the judge to put his signature on paper, and very soon, his fans will have some new music.

Tekashi69 signed a multi-album record deal last year believed to be worth around $10 million. He signed the deal, all while his career appeared to be overdue to him snitching on his former Nine Trey Gang affiliates, including his former manager Shotti who is now serving a 15-year prison sentence.