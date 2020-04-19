Popcaan Addresses NotNice Beef In New Song “Here To Stay”

Popcaan has released a new song, “Here To Stay,” amidst his feud with producer Notnice.

Following the social media beef that happened between dancehall artist Popcaan and producer NotNice, the deejay has released a new song called “Here To Stay” to let the haters know that he is a staple in the industry. The new track was produced by Dane Raychords on the See Me Clean Riddim. “Money man a pree/Poppy nuh ina di drama/Badmind p***y dem a try frame fada/God a fight wi battle/Man lef unuh to karma/P***y dem a pree me a try get wi out/I’m here to stay/Nuh call up wi name ina yuh s**k p***y mouth/I’m here to stay/Go tell every devil and demon/I’m here to stay/Tell dem man tougher than Leyland/I’m here to stay,” Popcaan sings on the track.

NotNice and Popcaan reportedly had a falling out a couple of years ago over a financial issue, and Poppy says that the producer still holds a grudge for that. The deejay recently shared his perspective of the beef on Instagram Live following Notnice calling him out of his name. He not only told fans exactly what happened, but he called out Notnice for embellishing the truth. Most fans believe at this point that Popcaan’s new song is no doubt a diss track or at least aimed at NotNice.

At the moment, Popcaan has two songs trending on YouTube in Jamaica, which are both Dane Ray produced records. I guess he really meant it when he said he didn’t need NotNice. The Unruly Boss is “here to stay” no matter what they say. Check out the new song now.