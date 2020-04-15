YNW Melly Ordered To Stay In Jail Despite Having Coronavirus

YNW Melly has been denied release from jail in the wake of his coronavirus diagnosis.

Florida rapper YNW Melly will remain in Broward County Jail despite his request to serve time on house arrest due to recent health concerns. The 20-year-old rapper who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, filed court documents through his lawyer to request release on the grounds of being at risk while battling COVID-19 behind bars.

Bradford Cohen, Melly’s legal counselor, said in court documents that his client was experiencing severe symptoms since his diagnosis, including chills, body aches, breathing difficulties, and cerebral pains. The lawyer also argued that his client’s life could be in jeopardy if he were to remain in jail health care is inadequate, especially when it comes to treating the novel coronavirus.

According to TMZ, the “Murder On My Mind” rapper was seeking court approval for house arrest and treatment at a medical facility, which he offered to cover the expenses for himself. A judge issued an order denying his request for house arrest and advised that medical treatment can be requested through the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Recently we’ve seen Tekashi 6ix9ine, and even one of his associates, Kooda B granted an early release due to being at risk of contracting the virus. So it was surprising to some to hear that Melly, who is actually battling the virus at the moment, was denied. According to reports, the families of the murder victims in his case are far from sympathetic. The asserted that the rapper not only didn’t deserve to be let out, but he could also be a threat to them and other witnesses.

Melly was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in February 2019. In March 2019, the rapper pled not guilty to the charges. The Gifford, Florida native reportedly faces life in prison or even the death penalty if he is convicted. He is currently awaiting trial.