Doja Cat Tried To Start The “Choke Me Challenge”, Xzibit Cosigns

Doja Cat is breaking it down to Xzibit during her lockdown.

Quarantine may be the best thing that’s happened to Tik Tok — or maybe Tik Tok is the best thing that’s happened during the quarantine. Thousands of videos appear daily of users sharing their dance routines, perfectly synchronized to a select collection of songs. One of the newest trends is dancing to “Choke Me Spank Me Pull My Hair” by Xzibit while using the fugly face-swap feature — it has been dubbed the #ChokeMeChallenge. Aside from the less-than-comfortable name, the videos are super fun, so it’s not surprising Doja Cat jumped on it!

“Aight I’m sorry I know I been wilin but I wanted to make a challenge cuz I’m bored as f*** f*** u #chokemechallenge,” the ‘Say So’ singer captioned the clip which is probably the first (and last) time we’ve seen her look less than her gorgeous self. Even Xzibit was impressed by Doja’s dance moves and shared the video to his Instagram account. “Thanks, I had no idea there was a #chokemechallenge …” he wrote to the 24-year-old. “Glad I could provide the sounds.”

We’re pleased to see that Doja Cat is still able to have fun on social media after she was the subject of a tirade by Nicki Minaj fans. The Barbz were happy about a drawing that depicted the Californian alongside the “Yikes” rapper on an imaginary cover of Rolling Stone and went after Doja’s fans. When the singer tried to stand up against the unfair bullying, calling Nicki’s lovers ‘Twitter gangsters’ that live and breathe immaturity, the Barbz fired back by creating the hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty. In the end, Doja’s fan base defended their artist by using the trending hashtag to their advantage, but happily, it seems Doja is not letting the whole debacle stop her from dancing and having fun.