DaBaby Previews New Music From Upcoming Album “Blame It On Baby”

DaBaby is previewing some new music from his upcoming album Blame It On Baby, due on April 17.

The Charlotte rapper has been very busy in the studio, with two bodies of work already out over the past several months. DaBaby fans are now locked in and ready to hear his new material coming out this Friday. On Wednesday, the rapper previewed one of the tracks coming on the project, and it sounds fire. If you peep the comments section, you will see fans dropping lots of fire emojis.

Blame It On Baby is the follow up to DaBaby’s last album Kirk, which was released in September last year. The rapper also released Baby On Baby last year.

DaBaby spotted hanging with Raven Symone.

DaBaby continues to play with fire amidst the Coronavirus crisis, and he’s now trying to get Raven-Symoné burnt.

The “Shut Up” rapper has not been following advice recommended by the World Health Organisation to stay home, self-isolate, and social distance in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has already infected over 950,000 people around the globe. Instead, DaBaby has been out in the streets, shooting music videos for his friend Rich Dunk, and the like. Add to that list, is now a meeting with the former Disney star.

DaBaby and Raven’s connection began on Instagram. The platform has been blowing up of late as everyone hops on to relieve their boredom and converse with another human being while in quarantine. IG has been the spot where DJs hold music battles and play hours-long sets, with celebrities joining in and mingling from the comfort of their own homes. Instagram Live was the spot for DaBaby and Raven’s first rendezvous, where it was revealed that she is friends with many of the North Carolina artist’s former flames. “Girls be hating me when it’s over with.” Despite the pair never having dated, and The View host identifying as a lesbian, DaBaby jokingly referred to her as his ex-girlfriend.

It didn’t take long for their meeting to switch from the virtual to the physical, and the friends were soon seen on IG Live besides one another. Social distancing does not seem to be something DaBaby is into as he couldn’t stop hugging the 34-year-old. “Watch me catch the corona ’cause of this one right here,” she remarked. “Don’t do that!” he replied. “If you go somewhere and catch that, don’t blame that on me.”

DaBaby may have fulfilled his teenage self’s dream by hanging out with his celebrity crush, but we still reckon he should stay at home!