Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Lil Kim In Her ‘Blackfishing’ Rant, Lil Kim Respond

Bhad Bhabie has created yet another controversy and we all know Lil Kim wasn’t going to let this one slide.

For someone who is only 17-years-old, Danielle Bregoli, Bhad Bhabie’s government name, sure has rubbed a fair number of people the wrong way. The latest scandal involves BB posting a photo of herself on Instagram in which she looks a lot darker than normal… The “Cash Me Ousside, How ‘Bout That” girl soon received numerous accusations of cultural appropriation and ‘blackfishing,’ prompting her to express her frustration on her IG Stories.

“Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting makeup done for a photoshoot?” she wrote in reference to Coronavirus, which has infected over 2 million people worldwide. “I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now.”

After obviously still receiving backlash, Bhad Bhabie took to the ‘gram once again to further defend her actions. “I used darker foundation,” she told followers on Instagram Live. “Lil Kim uses foundation that… no disrespect toward Lil Kim. I’m actually a fan of hers. No disrespect to her, but the girl wears foundation that’s too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose like white people. Like y’all don’t see that? She turned herself into… like I said, no disrespect toward her. I don’t have no problem with it. She can do what she do and make her happy.”

#bhadbhabie talks about how people are complaining about her recent tan look and decides to use #lilkim as her example smh pic.twitter.com/bifNI001Kg — quickwiththetea (@quickwiththetea) April 14, 2020

The teenager continues to mention how Lil Kim got surgery to allegedly make herself look white, and how no one appears to have given the “Crush On You” rapper the same grief that she is currently receiving.

Lil Kim did not take well to her name being thrown around and responded on her own IG. “That Lil Kim hate different,” she stated in the first of four posts on her Story. “Now that’s power. How tf I become a target in the middle of a pandemic? There’s more important things going on in the world right now but you better believe when this is all over ima put a date and address on it and seal it with a kiss.”

Bhad Bhabie better watch her back.