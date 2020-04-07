Bhad Bhabie Addresses Backlash Over Blackfishing Accusations

Danielle Bregoli, otherwise known as Bhad Bhabie, is clapping back at accusations blackfishing.

17-year-old rapper, Bhad Bhabie, turned into a subject of conversation on the web today when she posted recordings of herself donning a significantly darker look that left fans rolling their eyes at what they call her latest attempt at “blackfishing.” Some folks went as far as to state that the rapper and social media star deliberately adjusted her skin tone to appear to be closer to a different race. Whether she actually got a tan done, is using a special filter, or has done something much more serious remains unclear.

Throughout the past couple of months, Bhad Bhabie seems to have eased her way in by rocking curly weaves and cornrows, checking fans over blackfishing accusations along the way. At one point, she even addressed it by telling fans they should be more focused on the global pandemic crisis than criticizing her.

“Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting my makeup done for a photoshoot? I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Fans were not convinced that this one should easily slide under the rug. Bhad Bhabie has become infamous for constant accusations of cultural appropriation. “Umm I think that foundation is a little bit too dark on your face,” one Instagram user commented; Clearly fans were not amused by her recent stunt, some even expressed that they were a bit offended.

The Gucci Flip Flop artist once told Fader during an interview back in 2017 that the response to her character was absurd. “You cannot act a color,” the rapper said at the time. “Do not tell me I’m acting black because I’m not. I’m acting urban, or whatever you want to call it. I don’t even have a name for it, I call it, ‘me.’ How I act is me. I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting black because I braid my hair. That makes no sense whatsoever.”