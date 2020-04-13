Drake Says Quarantined Is Good For His New Album, Diddy Puts Him In Top 5

It seems like quarantine is doing Drake good!

The news appears to be even more depressing than usual these days as the constant Coronavirus updates dominate, but there is some good news for Drake fans — the Six God is spending his social distancing time working hard on his upcoming album. Drizzy had a COVID-19 scare of his own last month when it was discovered that his friend Kevin Durant had contracted the disease — the pair had been hanging out together just a few days before. And so, into self-isolation, the “Toosie Slide” rapper went. Thankfully, his Coronavirus tests came back negative, and it seems he’s back in the studio.

Diddy hosted a fundraising dance-a-thon via Instagram Live on Easter Sunday, and Drake was just one of the many stars amongst Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Snoop Dogg, and Swizz Beats who stopped by. During his appearance, Diddy asked Drake what he’s been working on, and the answer did not disappoint.

“I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now,” the Canadian rapper responded. “Another silver lining [to lockdown] is, when God does get you to sit down, I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that. Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I’m able to put into this album is probably way different than it would’ve been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin in Miami or whatever.”

Drake said “all fresh” music is coming and that this is the most excited he’s ever been for an album on Diddy’s IG live. pic.twitter.com/6dRU0A7Svp — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) April 13, 2020

Diddy Puts Drake in his TOP 5 pic.twitter.com/ao5gIR0XT4 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 13, 2020