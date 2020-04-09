Rapper JayDaYoungan Drops Vicious NBA YoungBoy Diss Track ’38k (Facts)’

JayDaYoungan drops off a vicious NBA YoungBoy diss track “38k (Facts)” and send more shots on Twitter letting it knows he means business.

JayDaYoungan is gaining a lot of attention after dropping a brand new diss track for YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and it’s got him trending on Twitter. NBA YoungBoy and JayDaYoungan have been beefing for some time now, and it seems the feud is far from over. JayDaYoungan dropped a new diss track called “38K (Facts)” which takes some pretty direct shots at YoungBoy.

“I’ ma speak on all the facts and tell the sh*t just how it is,” JayDaYoungan raps on the track. “I’m in my bag and n***s pissed and plus he mad about a b**ch/When I was f***ing on his h*/He was steadying about me ’bout sh*t/Begging me to leave her ‘lone/This n***a acting like the b**ch/You put that p***y coming on my post/They laughed about that sh*t/But I was laughing while yo baby mama gagged all on my d**k.”

The song title seems to have been derived from NBA YoungBoy’s “38 Baby” mixtape from 2016. The song which was released on April 8 was dropped off with some visuals that quickly got everyone talking and eventually got JayDaYoungan trending on Twitter in the U.S. The rapper shared a post to Instagram promoting the song and video the day after its premiere writing, “& IK A REAL H*E THEY CALL HIM BABY JOE,” he wrote referencing YoungBoy’s associate. “38K OUT NOW link in bio.”

Fans are all riled up now to see how the rest of this battle of the young Louisiana rappers will go. They have been reacting on social media ever since Jay dropped the new diss track on Wednesday. “all this Jaydayoungan and yb stuff has me so entertained,” one fan wrote on Twitter after listening to the new song.

NBA YoungBoy dropped a new song this week as well, and fans believe that he took shots at JayDaYoungan on that track also. Do you think this new diss track was in the pipeline, or was it a spontaneous response?

Either way, as one fan suggested on Twitter, “Let the games begin!”