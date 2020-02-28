50 Cent Teases “Power Book V: Force” Spinoff With Joseph Sikora As Lead

50 Cent might have another Power spinoff on his hands, Power Book V: Force with Joseph Sikora in the lead role as Tommy Egan.

Many fans were less than thrilled with the final season of Power. Now, it seems like they may get some closure in the form of multiple spin-off shows! 50 Cent, who also executive produces Power, got fans extra excited with an Instagram post teasing the Power Book V: Force series. In the post, he says that Tommy is leaving the streets of New York, and heading down California. The post read, “Tommy, is out here on the loose what do you think he is gonna do when he gets to LA and finds out weed is legal and the mexican’s got all the blow.”

Force will be the last of five Power spin-off shows, and will probably be the last time that fans get to see Tommy Egan as part of the franchise. Joseph Sikora is returning to the role that he has played since season 1. There is no word yet on who other cast members will be, especially since we have seen most of Tommy’s friends and family die on the show. That gives way for Tommy to meet a whole new crew of characters in an entirely new city. Word on the street is that Tommy’s mother, Kate, played by Patricia Kalember, will make an appearance in the series.

The first set of Power Book shows are set to premiere sometime this summer, with Force slated to begin in 2021, at the earliest. Some of the other shows in the series include Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book: IV Influence. There aren’t many details released yet about the plotlines for all of the shows. However, there was an end credit scene after the Power finale, which took the timeline back to 1996 and showed younger versions of all of the main characters. So you can assume that at least one of these will be a prequel.

Love him or hate him, Tommy was an iconic character on Power, and it will be interesting to see where his story goes.