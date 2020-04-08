Dancehall Singer Dexta Daps Arrested Over Shooting And Gang Ties

Dancehall singjay Dexta Daps is currently in police custody.

The “Shabba Madda Pot” singer, whose real name is Louis Grandison, went viral on Wednesday after a video of him in police handcuff went viral on social media. Police sources confirmed with Urban Islandz that Daps was taken into custody as part of an investigation into a shooting incident in the Seaview Gardens area of West Kingston. Several Jamaica Constabulary Force officers converged on the community to take Dexta Daps into custody for questioning.

Along with police officers were scores of local residents who lined the streets calling for the dancehall artiste’s freedom. The rapid increase in the number of cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has implemented strict guidelines of social distancing across the island of Jamaica. Such measures did not stop members of the community of Seaview Gardens from protesting the arrest of the dancehall singer.

The head of the St. Andrew South Police Division, SSP Wayne Cameron, confirmed on Wednesday that Dexta Daps is being questioned in relation to the shooting incident and other gang activities in the South St. Andrew community. There are some allegations that Daps is the “Don” in the area.

The West Kingston community is the home of many of Jamaica’s biggest musical talents, but it has also been plagued with violence for many decades. While Dexta Daps has cemented his reputation for being a ladies man, he has also done songs such as, “Shabba Madda Pot,” speaking to the struggles of growing up in the oftentimes volatile community.

Urban Islandz will provide additional information surrounding Dexta Daps’ arrest once they become available.