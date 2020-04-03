Webbie Respond To Fan Saying He’s Not Relatable Like Boosie Badazz

Webbie clapped back at a fan who suggested that he is not relatable anymore and that’s why Boosie Badazz cut him loose.

Undoubtedly, two of the biggest names out of the South within the last two decades have been Webbie and Boosie Badazz. The two have a plethora of hits among them, with many taken from their joint projects Gangsta Musik and Ghetto Stories, both released in 2003. The two also did work on the first two installments of the Trill Entertainment Presents series that ran from 2007 to 2016. Sadly the two men are no longer making music together again, and it has left quite a few fans in a funk.

After years of denying any animosity to each other, recent months have seen the two men throwing shades at each other on social media, and for Boosie Badazz on one of his latest tracks. The two men are masters of their trade, but based on Lil Boosie’s recent interviews, one person wanted to call it quits, meanwhile, one wanted to soar to new heights in the industry.

With Boosie being the last to take a jab, it seems Webbie is now taking another shot at Boosie. It went down while Webbie was replying to a comment made by a fan who is clearly missing the music between the two. The fan wrote while tagging another fan to the comment, “Tha ni**a ain’t relatable no more, that ni**a tweaking prolly why Boosie kept it moving like he said. I can’t never not be a fan of Webbie but sh*t ni**a ain’t da same no mo. Or he ain’t caught up on the same wave my ni**a.”

Webbie addressed the comment seemingly hinting at Boosie Badazz. He wrote, “Alot of yall sounds lik some ride da wave … d**k riding azz people …I’m sorry …but..I just cant do it…I wasn’t built like dat!”

“Now Yall go ride a wave r a d**k …However yall do…but blessed tho,” he told the fan and anybody else questioning why he and his former partner in rhyme are no longer working together.

Do you think Boosie and Webbie will ever join forces once more?