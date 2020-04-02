Jim Jones Clapped Back At 50 Cent With Message From Mel Murda

Jim Jones has responded to 50 Cent accusing him of being a police informant.

50 Cent made Jim Jones one of his main targets this week, but his antics didn’t sit well with the Dipset rapper who is now calling back. By now, you would’ve already heard that Tekashi 6ix9ine is on the verge of being released from prison. Fiddy is now hinting that he could be already out, and in the same sentence, he’s accusing one of New York’s legendary rappers of secretly being a federal informant to avoid going to prison.

During his jaw-dropping testimony in court last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine outed Jim Jones, as well as, other celebrities like Cardi b and Trippie Redd as known gang members in New York. Leaked audio also exposed an alleged conversation between Jones and Nine Trey Bloods godfather Jamel’ Mel Murda’ Jones, where they spoke about violating 69 for his misdeeds. Mel Murda is currently serving 11 years in prison for his involvement in the racketeering case brought against members of the gang.

In his response to 50 Cent, Jim Jones shared a photo of Mel Murda on his Instagram feed along with a message for Fiddy. “Melly said he doin super fine,” Jimmy said. “You have to watch out for these so call real ones thats routing for rats to come home and And wanna see real ni*has go to jail Any ni*ha th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my d**k so far down his throat lol pause.”

Jim Jones is a regular target for 50 Cent and his antics on social media, so this one too will blow over until the G-Unit chief finds something new to use troll the Love and Hip Hop New York star.