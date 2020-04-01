DaBaby Reveals Why He Was Grabbing A Handful Of B. Simone’s Ass-ets

DaBaby finally revealed why he was spotted grabbing a handful of B. Simone’s booty.

The internet lost its collective mind on Tuesday when comedian B. Simone posted pictures of herself wrapped around a man that appeared to be the rapper DaBaby. While the man’s face was not visible in the photos, fans quickly identify DaBaby’s hand tattoos as they rested on B’s booty. B captioned the photo with a heart and lock emoji, leading followers to believe that she had finally locked down the rapper she had very publicly been crushing on for quite some time.

However, now it seems that the pictures were just some advertising for DaBaby’s upcoming music video, which features the fangirl and comedian who has been trying to joke her way into his heart.

DaBaby complimented B on her ability to stir up so much noise with just one post, commenting “#MarketingQueen” on the photo that had everyone feeling some type of way. Before the picture was revealed to be taken on a music video shoot, online reactions were piling up, both for and against the alleged relationship. One Twitter user wrote, “B Simone ‘manifested’ a man with a baby on the way and a baby mama he will never stop messing with? Goals???”. Another commented, “B. Simone didn’t manifest she begged for that man.”

The begging that commenters were referring to included posts in which B. Simone prayed for her and DaBaby to be brought together, such as when she wrote, “That ain’t tha ….man y’all already know WTF going on Jesus i ask you for patience. I ask you to lead him home and stop letting him entertain these girls.”

DaBaby revealed his true link to B. Simone with a preview of his upcoming video for the single “Find My Way”. The full video is set to premier on Wednesday.