Chris Brown Namedrops Drake In Sinbad’s “Dark White” PSA

Chris Brown is part of a new tribe — and he’s roped Drake along with him.

Besides being two of the most successful artists in the world, the pair share another thing in common: their light skin. Both identify themselves as black but are seen as light-skinned in the black community. Their skin tones have now been compiled into a special category, according to Sinbad. The famed comedian, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, is himself a member of the lighter-skinned tribe, meaning he is a great authority on what he and his compatriots should be called.

In a video posted on his Instagram, the “Good Burger” actor put out a mock public service announcement regarding hue diversity in the black community. Sinbad identified what he labeled as the “dark white movement” whose members include Chris Brown, Zoë Kravitz, The Rock, Lionel Ritchie, Halsey, Vin Diesel, Nicole Ari Parker, Ava DuVernay, Ice-T, Klay Thompson, and Blake Griffin. Referring to the celebrities as neither white, nor black, but rather “dark white,” he remarked how he watched Black Panther, which was a revolutionary film for the African-American community who for the first time saw superheroes who resembled them, but was left disappointed as none of the characters in the Marvel movie looked like him.

“The frustrations of a dark white man,” Sinbad captioned the clip entitled Dark White Chronicles — Pt. 1. “It’s time to be seen. Tag your favorite Dark White and join the movement. If you’ve been hiding, we got your back. Memberships coming soon.”

The “Run It” singer did as he was told and tagged his mate Drake, saying, “#DARKWHITE CHEETAH TRIBE ‘THE CHEETAH KING’ @champagnepapi U IN THIS TOO N**** @sinbadbad. #IMLIGHTBLACK.” Drizzy is, of course, biracial, and his son, whom he shared the first pictures of just this week, has blonde curls! The 2-year-old alongside his papa is proof that all colors are beautiful.

Chris Brown has since deleted the post, but you can watch what Sinbad said below. Drake did not respond.