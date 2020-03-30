Kodak Black’s Attorney Gave Fans An Update On His Case

Kodak Black got an update in his case, but his lawyer isn’t happy.

We have been waiting for some time now for news on Kodak Black’s court case. The rapper recently pled guilty to a charge for firearm possession and was expected to get 2-7 years. However, his attorney Bradford Cohen believes the case should have been dismissed. Cohen took to social media today to announce that the case had been resolved but also expressed that he’s a bit frustrated as well.

“Some good news and some frustration in regards to @kodakblack. The case in New York is resolved,” the attorney wrote. “I was not his attorney on that case. Although it should have been completely dismissed, as it was for the other 2 individuals in the same car, who testified that @kodakblack knew nothing about the firearm in the vehicle, and it was registered and legal to one of the other individuals he was with, they agreed to 12 month to run concurrent with his current sentence.”

Cohen also expressed that “Even the Judge asked the prosecutor why are they not dismissing. @kodakblack just wanted to resolve it so he doesn’t lose anytime in federal. You see when you are out of federal custody you lose that time on your federal case,” the rapper’s attorney wrote alongside a photo proclaiming “Free Kodak” over Kodak Black’s eyes. “Now with the Coronavirus, its unknown when they will pick him up due to this virus.”

The lawyer also urged the Bureau of Prisons to seriously check into how the COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the correctional system and its members. He says federal inmates should be given back the “time they miss due to this outbreak,” and the BOP should address that.

Kodak’s lawyer is working hard to make sure his time on the inside is not lengthened by any unnecessary means. The rapper is probably resting easier on the inside now that he’s been moved to a prison in upstate New York, and his attorney is still working assiduously to free him.