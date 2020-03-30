Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend Teases New Posthumous Banger, Sounds Fire

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend might have a posthumous banger on her hand from the late rapper’s arsenal.

Ally Lotti, Juice WRLD girlfriend, shared a piece from a melody he was taking a shot at before his demise. Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti had been dating for a while before the rapper endured a deadly seizure as a result of a medication overdose in December 2019. She had a significant influence in his career trajectory, posting stunning photographs of themselves all the time. During an ongoing live-stream, Lotti prodded the arrival of his first-historically speaking after death record, which gives off an impression of being about her.

“Put your left hand in my right/I’m your best friend, you’re my wife,” rhymes Juice WRLD on the song before describing the tattoos on her chest. Hearing his voice is mixed, yet unmistakably the fans are eager for new music from the late star. Fans clearly wanted and were demanding that the Lotti drop the song, but we will have to wait and see if that melody will be dropping anytime soon still his death remains fresh in our minds and was such a tragic and dreadful day.

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died at the youthful age of 21 years old, breaking the hearts of such a large number of hip-hop fans amped up for his advancement. During his short vacation, the genius had intrigued such a significant number of individuals with his freestyling abilities, his melodic enchantment, and his electric exhibitions. The late artist’s record mark has just affirmed that they will be discharging an after death album of work by him, and the main single has conceivably quite recently been seen and listened by Ally Lotti.

Kid Cudi just recently gave an emotional tribute to the rapper. On March 27, Kid Cudi dug up an old tweet from the Chi-Town rapper that read, “@KidCudi I need to work with you legend.”

Cudi replied, “It hurts we never got to work together. When we met at Coachella I was surprised u were even a fan. I didnt feel so old after all haha I got something just for u I hope u love. All for you brother. Tell my dad I said hey. Love u man.”

The rapper’s death is still haunting those who loved him, he will be very forever missed and forever be in the heart of his most loyal family, friends, and fans.