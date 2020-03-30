50 Cent Explains Why Drake’s Son Adonis Has Blonde Curly Hair And Blue Eyes

50 Cent has something surprisingly nice to say about Drake’s son Adonis.
If you’re still wondering why Drake and Adonis have been trending all day, it’s because the rapper finally revealed photos of his prized heir. Drizzy took to Instagram this morning to share the first look at his son in a heartfelt poetic post about his hopes and dreams for him. Following the bombshell way the world learned about the inherently famous child back in 2018, it’s possible this other bombshell might be the talk of the town for some time.
Shockingly, a lot of people actually wondered why the baby had blonde hair and blue eyes. It really reinforced the fact that a majority of fans do not really see Drake as biracial even though he is. The rapper never tries to disavow his racial background either – everyone knows he loves him some Sandra Graham. Upon finding the inquiries equally or a bit less bizarre, 50 Cent sought to clear it up in a non-comedic and pleasant way.
Fifty took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Drake’s story that finally showed the world what Adonis looked like. In case you’re gearing up for a punchline, you should know that this time 50 Cent used the Instagram platform for something sincere that had nothing to do with trolling, exposing, or berating.
The rapper acknowledged Sandra Graham, Drake’s mother, who is a blonde in a post that showcased side by side photos of Adonis and his grandmother. “Drake had his mom a grandbaby for real, her genes are strong. I bet she is so happy he looks like her,” Fifty wrote in the caption. Ain’t that the truth. Check out the striking resemblance between Adonis Graham and Sandra Graham. Unless Drake reproduces the same offspring every time, I’d say it will be hard for any of Adonis’ future siblings to take his place as grandma’s favorite.
