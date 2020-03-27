PARTYNEXTDOOR Drops New Album “PARTYMOBILE” Feat. Rihanna & Drake

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album “PARTYMOBILE” is finally here.

After almost three long years, we finally got a new project from PARTYNEXTDOOR, and after almost four years, we finally got a new full-length studio album. The Canadian singer and songwriter who was first signed to the OVO Sound label by Drake in 2013, resurfaced online in November of last year after Summer Walker released a song that featured him from her popular album “Over It.” PND then announced that he had something coming that weekend, which turned out to be a pair of singles from his upcoming album.

The R&B singer released his song “Loyal” featuring Drake as well as a solo track called “The News,” which have amassed over 15 million and 4 million YouTube views respectively, since they came out in November. Drake was the one who had the honor of announcing the tracklist for the new album “PARTYMOBILE” dropping tonight on his Instagram. Alongside the photo of the 15-track lineup, Drizzy wrote, “FERINA FERINA THE BIG BAD @partynextdoor DROPPING TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT PARTY MOBILE SOON REACH!”

The album feature Bajan superstar Rihanna on a track called “Believe It” that PARTYNEXTDOOR has been teasing for a year now. Today the singer took to social media to share a 1-minute preview of the song again, sending the Rihanna navy into a tizzy. In addition to superstars Drake and Rihanna, the album will also have a feature from Latin rapper Bad Bunny who remixed the song “Loyal” for a bonus track.

PARTYMOBILE is PND’s third studio album. It follows 2016’s PartyNextDoor 3, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

Check out the full tracklist for the album below.

1. Nothing Less

2. Turn Up

3. The News

4. Split Decision

5. Loyal (Ft. Drake)

6. Touch Me

7. Trauma

8. Showing You

9. Eye On It

10. Believe It (Ft. Rihanna)

11. Never Again

12. PGT

13. Another Day

14. Savage Anthem

15. Loyal (Remix) (Ft. Bad Bunny & Drake)