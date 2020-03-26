Kodak Black Transferred To A New York Prison Due To COVID-19

Kodak Black has been transferred to a New York prison because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was just January that Kodak Black complained about unfair treatment in prison and was transferred to a different penitentiary in Kentucky. It turns out the rapper did not last there long either as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced him to relocate once again to a prison in the state of New York. “This Where I’m At Until This Corona sh*t Ova Wit,” Kodak wrote on Twitter along with his new mailing address in Lockport, New York. We’re still not sure how the incarcerated rapper has so much access to devices and the internet, but fans are definitely not complaining.

A video recently surfaced online of Kodak Black discussing the coronavirus and how it has been affecting artists. He made the observation that rappers weren’t making money due to no bookings and joked that the coronavirus should stay around until he gets out. Even though he has been a bit facetious about the pandemic, he has also paid keen attention to his social responsibility as a celebrity and a man of influence. Kodak made a $5000 donation towards over 600 reading comprehension books, notebooks and other school supplies for elementary school kids in Broward County, Florida.

The details of his most recent transfer are scarce, but reports are that these measures were taken to reduce the risk of the “Kill Bill” rapper being contaminated. Since there is no telling how long this coronavirus outbreak will continue, there is no set duration that Kodak will be in the New York prison. He might as well get comfortable in his new home.

The Florida rapper is currently serving a 46 months prison sentence for falsifying information on a federal document to obtain a firearm. He not only used fraudulent social security, but he also lied that he had no criminal record. Kodak Black also admitted to an additional charge of criminal possession of a firearm, which would award him an additional two years at best, which will serve concurrently with his previous sentence. However, there have been no updates about the court hearing that was scheduled to take place on March 24. I guess we can blame corona for that too.