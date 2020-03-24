Jim Jones Checked For People Who Owe Him Money During DJ D-Nice IG Live Party

No matter the setting, Jim Jones is here to collect his coins.

These are strange times we are living in, and people are having to look for new and creative ways to turn up together without physically gathering in bars and clubs. DJ D-Nice offered a social media option for those looking to party by hosting nine-hour long Instagram Live sessions where kept the good music rolling and attracted a few stars. Online partygoers tried to add some realism to the experience by making jokes about spending too much money and poppin’ bottles, but Jim Jones decided to play debt-collector by watching out for anyone who said they had money to blow while owing him some cash.

“I see n***as in here tht owe me money poppin bottles,” Jim commented, “I’m a keep it player though it’s too litt in here.” The “ballin” rapper later shared a screenshot of one of his friends promising not to spend any more money in the virtual club. He captioned the shot, “Nah @dnice got ni*has dropping a bag on live lol @dudvampfitt said he leavin he spent way to much money lol”. It looks like clubbin’ online doesn’t excuse you from getting called out on your spending habits or outstanding debt.

DJ D-Nice isn’t the only artist who has had to utilize social media to keep the music scene going strong during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine. Swae Lee has been streaming free concerts through Instagram Live to lift the sprits of his fans who are stuck in the house, and celebrities of all types are finding creative ways to entertain themselves and their fans on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Depending on how long this crisis lasts, we might see a change to the face of entertainment on the other side of this.