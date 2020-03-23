Safaree Showcases His Equipment For COVID-19 To Protect Erica Mena & Newborn

Safaree Samuels took extraordinary measures to protect himself from COVID-19 and also protect his wife Erica Mena and his newborn.

Stores, barbershops, and events are closed and canceled across the US right now due to the spread of the coronavirus. Supplies like toilet paper, masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes are scarce because so many people are hoarding them. However, there are a few lucky people that were able to stock up on supplies before everything was snatched off of the shelves, and one of those people was apparently Safaree Samuels.

After first downplaying the entire situation, Safaree is now taking the pandemic super serious, as he should be. He posted a video to his Instagram story showing off his protective gear he is equipped with for a trip to the pharmacy. He posted the video with the caption, “going to the pharmacy for a nail kit…wife says I can’t come in without showering and throw away the outside air.”

In the video, he is dressed in a full pancho, gloves, safety glasses, and a face mask. The video was viewed nearly 3,000,000 times on the shade room, and people had a lot to say. While most people commended him for being extra cautious, others were quick to say that he was simply looking for attention.

Safaree has been pretty active on Instagram through the quarantine situation, telling his followers that they should use this experience to spend more time with family and to learn how to value time more.

He posted another picture of himself taking the baby on a walk. The captions reads, “Me & Blanket practicing social distancing out for a walk today.”

There are logical reasons behind the precautions he is taking. As you may recall, Safaree and Erica got married at the end of 2019, and welcomed a baby girl just a few weeks ago.

Neither he nor Erica have posted pictures of the baby’s face or revealed her name.