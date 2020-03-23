Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ First Album Of 2020 To Top Chart For 2nd Straight Week

Eternal Atake has topped the Billboard 200 for the second week running.

The Billboard Top 200 album chart was updated on Sunday, March 22, and once again revealed that the Philidelphia rapper has continued to conquer the album chart. This should be particularly delightful for Lil Uzi Vert, who is surprising many and answering to a lot of critics with his recent accomplishments.

A week ago, the album, Eternal Atake, amassed 247,000 unit sales in the United States, which a slight diminish from its introduction week (288,000 units sold). Endless Atake is the first album of 2020 to command the Billboard albums collection for two continuous weeks.

These numbers incorporate the special variant, LUV vs. The World 2, which turned out two or three days after Eternal Atake, and included highlights from Gunna, Young Thug, Future, and some more.

It’s not simply the feat of two consecutive weeks at No. 1 that Lil Uzi Vert has accomplished, but the rapper is also celebrating wins over on the Billboard Hot 100 chart where just last week he had three top ten songs on the chart. Lil Uzi Vert is only the fourth rapper ever to achieve this accomplishment addition to creating history in the early months of 2020.

All melodies from Uzi’s new album have entered Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart as well, with seven tunes included in the Top 10 like “Lo Mein,” “Senseless Watch and “Baby Pluto.”

Do you think Lil Uzi Vert will retain the No. 1 spot when The Weeknd’s new album “After Hours” debuts on the Hot 100 next week? While the deluxe version of Eternal Atake gave the album a huge push this week, The Weeknd is expected to have a huge impact on the charts next week as well. The Weeknd’s astronomical projections might see him sit comfortably atop the tally for consecutive weeks as well, so Uzi might be dethroned sooner than we think. Let’s see if this is the anchor leg for Eternal Atake.