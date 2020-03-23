Dancehall Artist Tommy Lee Sparta’s Daughter Shot In Flanker

Tommy Lee Sparta’s daughter was shot and seriously injured in Flanker, St. James, over the weekend.

Dancehall hitmaker, Tommy Lee Sparta, is facing every parent’s nightmare at the moment as his child battles for life in a hospital. Tragedy swept the Flanker community in St. James, Jamaica today after a shooting incident snubbed the life of a 9-year-old child and left another in the ICU. Among the wounded victims are a 22-year-old man, a 53-year-old man, and Tommy Lee’s 6-year old daughter.

Reports are that at about 5:00 pm on Sunday evening, three men were involved in a dispute in the community that resulted in two opening fire on the third. During the shooting, four people were wounded, and unfortunately, one of the children succumbed to their gunshot wound.

Tommy Lee’s daughter, as well as the other two victims, are currently in hospital where they are said to be in stable condition, according to the STAR, who got a statement from the record label that Tommy Lee Sparta is signed to. “We ask for everyone, especially fans, to respect Mr. Russell’s privacy during this difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of his young daughter,” said Boss Lady Muzik head Nicole Taban in a statement.

Tommy Lee Sparta, whose real name is Leroy Russell, has not spoken out about the tragic incident, but fans have promised to keep him and his family in their prayers. As for any progress with the investigation, police have identified two suspects who they’re asking to turn themselves in by midday on March 23. The men are known as ‘Tino,’ whose legal name is Martino Kellier and ‘Bobo’ from the Limetree area of the community. While they are still at large, the vehicle belonging to the murder suspects is currently in custody.

We know it has to be extremely difficult for Tommy Lee to watch his daughter lay in a hospital bed with a bullet that wasn’t meant for her. We wish her and the other victims a speedy recovery.