50 Cent Went In On Spring Breakers Who Ignores COVID-19 Seriousness

50 Cent has some words for spring breakers who ignores COVID-19 warning and still go out to party.

The outbreak of the coronavirus saw many countries implementing self-quarantine measures to stop the spread of the virus. The swift action of some governments have not only saved hundreds or thousands of lives but have caused another spinoff effect, as Instagram timelines are now full of memes or persons showing off what they’re doing in quarantine. Whether it is tunning into an IG live party, working on your craft, or showing off your cooking skills, you would think that everyone is finding something to do on the inside.

The sad truth is not everyone is following the rules to stay inside, as was the case with the infamous Floridian spring breakers who confessed that they were not allowing the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, to stop their fun. Rapper, tv-show producer, entrepreneur, and internet troll 50 Cent, was speaking to a team from the Wall Street Journal when he spoke about how he is managing his self-quarantine. He mentioned people will just stay home and get fat.

50 Cent also touched on those spring breakers who did not adhere to the call from the government and the World Health Organization to practice effective social distancing. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the shutdown of bars and clubs in Florida for at least 30 days, but the deed was already done with up to 5 Florida college students already testing positive for the deadly virus.

“People don’t hear alarms, they only see fires. A lot of them on South Beach and stuff like that, when they go out they’re only thinking about, ‘It’s spring break. It’s my time to have fun,’ instead of considering what’s really going on right now,” 50 Cent reflects mentioned before offering them a suggestion.

As of Monday, March 23, the US has recorded 579 deaths as a result of COVID19.