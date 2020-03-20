Tekashi 6ix9ine Nailed With New $150 Million Lawsuit Over Shooting Incident

Tekashi 6ix9ine hit with another lawsuit to the tune of $150 million over a shooting incident.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s release from jail will only be the beginning of a long life of lawsuits being thrown at him, it seems. Another case has been filed against New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine who has been facing a slew of new lawsuits lately. After being sued by Fashion Nova and a former friend who he admittedly called a hit on, a woman who was injured during that shooting has filed a lawsuit against the incarcerated rapper.

The victim, who is referred to as Jane Doe, is reportedly suing 6ix9ine for a staggering $150 million. Court documents, obtained by TMZ, dictate that the victim was hit in the foot during the incident that left her traumatized.

The woman whose name was never disclosed to the media as she went by an alias, also testified during Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trial. She accused the rapper of being responsible for a gunshot wound she suffered to the foot during a revenge shooting that the rapper supposedly ordered. During the court proceeding, the victim told Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, that he wanted him to know what he had done and demanded an apology.

Tekashi 6ix9ine did end up apologizing to the victim and also committed to paying any medical expenses she incurred. “I know that throwing my money at a situation is not the best result,” 69 said. “But whatever medical bills you want me to pay, I will. I’m sorry that happened to you.”

Since the rapper didn’t get as much prison time as he was initially facing after negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors, it looks like this Jane Doe was not satisfied and decided to take it up in court. Tekashi 6ix9ine can expect a lot more angry bystanders to come out of the woodworks now that extensive imprisonment is not retribution they can take solace in. Will his life after prison be a perpetual state of more legal trouble?