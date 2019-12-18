Tekashi 6ix9ine Not Going FREE Today, Says Sentencing Judge

Tekashi 6ix9ine will “not be going free today,” Judge Engelmayer says.

Daniel Hernandez, more popularly known these days as Snitch9, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom this morning for his highly anticipated sentence hearing in his high profile criminal case. Tekashi 6ix9ine defense attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told the judge that he is asking for time served and three years supervised released. Judge Engelmayer would later rule that 13 months in the slammer was not enough time for the defendant’s “violent and selfish conduct” even though he deserves “a great deal of credit” for his cooperation.

Two victims of the Nine Trey Bloods gang’s crimes came forward in writing to ask Judge Engelmayer to consider them when sentencing Tekashi 6ix9ine. A victim who goes by “LL” also spoke at the hearing today against 6ix9ine. “I’m hurt, I’m upset. July 16 [2018] I was just an innocent bystander, shot in the foot. The bullet could have hit me in my head,” a sobbing LL told the court. The victim claimed that she wanted to face 6ix9ine and let him know that he hurt her and she wants an apology. “My mother could have lost her daughter,” she said.

One of the judge’s concerns was about restitution for the victims. He asked if there were any to be compensated to which prosecutors said they were not aware. “Usually in gang cases, usually the defendant does not have the money. But that’s not the case here,” Judge Paul Engelmayer reportedly said. During Tekashi’s time on the stand he gave the apology and said, “I know that throwing my money at a situation is not the best result. But whatever medical bills you want me to pay, I will. I’m sorry that happened to you,” he told the victim.

Later, when the court was resumed after intermission, Judge Engelmayer detailed the case. “You told the US Probation Department you were brainwashed by the gang. That might be partially true. But the relationship was symbiotic. They got something out of it. But so did you,” the judge told Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The rapper will definitely be spending more time behind bars.