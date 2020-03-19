Lil Baby Dropping “Lamborghini Boys” Mixtape Featuring Only Rappers With Lambos

Lil Baby dropping Lamborghini Boys mixtape fitting with only rappers who own Lambos.

Fresh off his sophomore album My Turn, which landed Lil Baby his first No. 1 on Billboard, the Atlanta rapper is already preparing to unveil his next project, “Lamborghini Boys.” On Wednesday (March 18), announced that the new mixtape is well underway while previewing some of the music to come on his Instagram live.

From as bar back as in December, even before the release of his new album, Lil Baby began teasing his mixtape on social media. The rapper sent out a cryptic tweet before the holidays that left fans on the lookout for the new project. However, he segued into his no. 1 album My Turn this year before refocusing on “Lamborghini Boys” now.

According to Lil Baby, via his Instagram live session, the new project will exclusively feature rappers with Lamborghinis. “I’ ma drop a mixtape in like 60 days,” Lil Baby said on Instagram, hinting at a May release. “Lamborghini Boys. Ain’t nothing but all the rap n***as who got Lamborghinis features on there.”

Lil Baby earned the bragging rights for the biggest streaming week so far this year when he released his new album, “My Turn.” With the success of his first no. 1 record which moved 197,000 equivalent album units in its opening week, Lil Baby is quickly making a name for himself in the industry and has remained socially responsible, giving back to his old high school a $150k scholarship fund and even recently discouraging drug abuse. It’s nice to see that amidst success, Lil Baby has not neglected the youth or community.

The Atlanta native, who started his career after a jail stint in 2016 with the support of Young Thug and Quality Control Music, has come a long way since. In 2017, Lil Baby talked to XXL about his biggest achievement to date. “Getting a million streams on my mixtape in a week. I’m almost at two million streams right now,” he said. Now the rapper is earning 50 million streams in just one weekend. Are you looking forward to hearing Lil Baby’s new Lamborghini owning rappers-assisted mixtape?