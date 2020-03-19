Karrueche Tran’s Ex-Manager Responds To Her $1.4M Lawsuit

Karrueche Tran’s ex-manager is firing back after her $1.4 million lawsuit against him.

In Febraury, Karrueche Tran sued her former manager Yaqwb Muhammed aka Jacob York and his management company Electronic Republic for fraud, breach of private duty and contract as well as punitive damages in a case for a whopping $1.4 million. York is now firing back at the accusations against him claiming that there is much more to the story that Karrueche says.

According to The Blast, court documents obtained state that Jacob York is asking the court to move the case from California to Georgia. A majority of the actresses and documents involved are reportedly located in the Empire State of the South.

York explained to the court in new documents that his own money was used to transcend Karrueche’s career. He alleges that he spent a ton of funds on her “lavish lifestyle” for starters stating, “From the outset, this case involves a management relationship that began between the parties in 2013,” he continued. “Defendants expended considerable monies to launch, promote, and market Plaintiff’s fledgling career, including but not limited to, paying Plaintiff’s monthly expenses, acting lessons, and funding her lavish lifestyle to say the least.”

The court documents further state that the financial situation is way more complicated than Karrueche Tran initially led on. “The heart of Plaintiff’s allegations center around monies earned from a single and recent contractual agreement procured by Defendant. However, the financial transactions between the parties are much more complicated than as alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint,” York wrote.

The court battle is still ongoing as a judge has yet to make a decision in the matter. We will keep you updated as the story continues to develop.