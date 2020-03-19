Cardi B Promise To Donate Proceeds From Viral ‘Coronavirus Remix’ To Families In Need

Have you been listening to the new Cardi B coronavirus mix? Good. Now listen some more because it’s all for a good cause.

A recent video which Cardi B posted on Instagram has totally surpassed the platform thanks to DJ Snake. The man responsible for producing Lady Gaga’s album “Born This Way” and Lil Jon’s track “Turn Down for What”, has spun his magic once again, this time turning Cardi’s amusing musings into a total jam.

The Grammy Award winner, like the rest of us, is completely freaked out about the effect the coronavirus is having on the world, and, to put it lightly, “she scared”. Cardi gave her fans a reality check on just why the goods they ordered from overseas haven’t yet arrived — the coronavirus. “Lemme tell y’all motherf**kers something, don’t know what this coronavirus about. I don’t understand how that sh*t was from Wuhan, China, and now that sh*t is on motherf**king tour. I ain’t gonna front. A b*tch is scared, I’m a little scared,” she said while waving around her three-inch long nails in the video posted on IG. “If you’re wondering why your motherfu**in’ weave or your Fashion Nova packages haven’t arrived, guess what b*tch, coronavirus! I’m telling you, sh*t is real.”

The rant became a remix after DJ iMarkkeyz put out an initial version, with DJ Snake then taking advantage of Cardi’s crazy phrasing and laying it against a sick EDM beat (if you’ll forgive the pun). Even Cardi was keen on the track. “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes …Hold on ..let me hit the DJ up and Atlantic so I can get my damn coins,” she quipped on Instagram.

But what started as a joke has now turned into something rather incredible. A fan on Twitter suggested that proceeds from the track (which is now on streaming platforms, obviously) be given to those affected by the pandemic, and the Bronx rapper was entirely onboard! “Yes! That’s what we going to do!” she responded. “Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will donate!”

So, go and listen!

Yo if y’all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help? Just a thought. This shit is scary.

? https://t.co/jzlYtAihJG — cherri (@cherrilizabiff) March 17, 2020

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020