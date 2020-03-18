Drake In Self Quarantine Over KD Contact, OVO Stores Closed Due To COVID-19

Drake lockdown himself in self quarantine following contact with Kevin Durant last week.

OVO stores are taking preventative measures to protect customers and employees from the recent global pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus. Stores and businesses are facing temporary shutdowns from the COVID-19 crisis that’s been plaguing the globe, and Drake’s OVO store recently announced that they’d be following suit. The OVO team shared a message on Instagram detailing the preventative measures that they intend to impose in an effort to protect customers and employees by closing up every last one of their store locations.

“During this time of uncertainty, we are committed to taking every precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees,” the message read. While customers won’t be able to get hands-on with the OVO product beforehand, Drake’s company is making it super easy for customers to shop with them while they’re quarantined at home. The e-commerce side of the business will continue to operate, and OVO will be offering free shipping for anyone ordering off the official website.

This bulletin comes hours after rumors were swirling that Drake was exposed to COVID-19. Just last week, Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. Drizzy posted a picture of them on Instagram with the caption, “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” he wrote. The Toronto rapper and Brooklyn Nets players were snapped walking the L.A. streets together, which later raised concern among fans when it was recently announced that K.D. tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, Drake has reportedly been in self isolation at his Toronto mansion, according to PageSix. The rapper recently shared a video of him at his in-home basketball court writing, “My life for the next however long.” We can’t imagine the Billboard King getting bored during these times seeing that he has a home recording studio, theater, and more luxury amenities that the average human being can only imagine having access to in their wildest dreams. Whether you’re dreaming or living the dream, we should all just remember to wash our hands regularly.